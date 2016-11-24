PA again imposes preconditions for peace talks

The Palestinian Authority (PA) is once again setting preconditions for any peace talks with Israel.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman, on Wednesday dismissed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement that he is willing to resume peace talks, given that he intends to build 500 new housing units in eastern Jerusalem.

"If Netanyahu is serious about his comments, he must announce the end of the settlements, recognize the two-state solution and agree to participate in the international peace conference that France wants to convene by the end of the year," Abu Rudeineh declared.