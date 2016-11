04:03 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 Cheshvan 23, 5777 , 24/11/16 U.S. 'concerned' about death of Palestinian-American teen Read more



Obama administration reportedly still has "concerns" about the death of a Palestinian-American teen at the hands of Israeli security forces. ► ◄ Last Briefs