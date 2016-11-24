Fires continue to rage in Binyamin and near Jerusalem

Firefighters are continuing overnight Wednesday to battle the series of fires which broke out near the community of Talmon in the Binyamin region, as well as in Nataf, near Jerusalem.

About half of the families residing in Talmon were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday evening and are spending the night in homes of neighbors that are not in danger from the fire.

Meanwhile, the fire in Nataf, which is located in the Judean Mountains west of Jerusalem, intensified overnight Wednesday and was in danger of reaching Highway 1 and the community of Neve Ilan.