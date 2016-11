New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind blasted The New York Times for a map it published this past Sunday, manifestly leaving out Israel.

The article appeared on page 7 in Sunday's edition regarding the Iranian-Saudi conflict, and discussed how it affected the Middle East and its role in the power struggle between many of its countries. The article, entitled, "How the Iranian-Saudi Proxy Conflict Tore the Mideast Apart," included a map of the Middle East that left out one country: Israel.