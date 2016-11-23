The fire which force about half of the residents of the community of Talmon to evacuate their homes weakened slightly on Wednesday evening.
Fire crews are continuing their efforts to extinguish the flames.
News BriefsCheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16
Fire in Talmon weakens
