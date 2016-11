22:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 'Hail Trump!' white nationalist to lecture at Texas university Read more



Richard Spencer, white nationalist who raised his right arm and said 'Hail Trump' at recent meeting, will be lecturing at Texas university ► ◄ Last Briefs