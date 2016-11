21:25 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Iran threatens retaliation if US extends sanctions Read more



Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei says US would be in violation of nuclear deal if it extends sanctions, and that Iran would retaliate.