17:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Poem handwritten by Anne Frank sells for $150,000 Read more



A poem handwritten by Anne Frank was sold for $150,000 at auction, more than four times the minimum bid of $32,000. ► ◄ Last Briefs