16:02 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Fires rage in Nataf, Zichron Yaakov and Galilee region Read more



Forest fires and brushfires continued to blaze in various regions of Israel. Residents of Zichron Yaakov, Nataf and Dolev were evacuated. ► ◄ Last Briefs