05:38 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16 Zichron Yaakov fire resumes The fire in Zichron Yaakov resumed on Wednesday morning due to strong winds. As a result, residents who returned to their homes after the fire that raged in the city on Tuesday were told to evacuate again. More than 30 firefighters assisted by 12 military fire teams are on the scene.



► ◄ Last Briefs