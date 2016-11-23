An electrical bicycle rider was moderately injured on Tuesday night after being hit by a car on Ben Yehuda Street in Tel Aviv.
He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Ichilov Hospital in the city.
News BriefsCheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16
Electrical bicycle rider hit by car in Tel Aviv
