Firefighters are reporting that the fire in Dolev has passed through the entrance fence to the community and two buildings have caught fire.
16 teams of firefighters are at the scene and forces from adjacent districts have been called to assist.
Cheshvan 22, 5777 , 23/11/16
Two buildings in Dolev catch fire
