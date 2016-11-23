Regev visits Zichron Yaakov

Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev on Tuesday night visited Zichron Yaakov in solidarity with residents there following the fire in the city.

"On the way home from Haifa, I stopped by Zichron Yaakov in order to strengthen my colleagues, the head of the Council of Ziv Deshe, his deputy Meir Vanunu, and of course the residents who have had a difficult day," said Regev.

"I want to thank the firefighters, police officers, Border Police officers, Magen David Adom staff, volunteers and all those who helped and continue to help into the wee hours, for the dedicated and professional work to save their lives,” she added.