Erdan: The lessons from the Carmel fire were learned

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Tuesday evening held an assessment of the situation in Zichron Yaakov, following the fire that broke out in the city and which caused the evacuations of homes throughout the area.

During the discussion, Erdan was told by the firefighters, police officers, paramedics and Ziv Deshe, head of the Zichron Yaakov Regional Council, that the forces are working on an emergency basis 24 hours a day, that all the commanders are in the field and that stations were ordered to cancel vacations.