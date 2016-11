Health Minister Yaakov Litzman withdrew, Tuesday evening, his appeal against a bill to ban the use of loudspeakers at mosques, after language in the legislation was added to make the ban only between the hours of 11:00 pm and 7:00 am, thereby not affecting sirens used to signal the start of the Sabbath and Jewish holidays.

There are reports the measure could come up for a vote on Wednesday although it is not yet on the Knesset agenda.