Firefighters have achieved partial control of the fire burning in the upper part of Dolev.
HIgh winds have abated and the fire has died. About 50 firefighters and volunteers are working to gain complete control over the blaze.
|
22:54
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16
Partial control of Dolev fire
Firefighters have achieved partial control of the fire burning in the upper part of Dolev.
HIgh winds have abated and the fire has died. About 50 firefighters and volunteers are working to gain complete control over the blaze.
Last Briefs