Forest fire between Kiryat Gat and Lachish

A large forest fire broke out, Tuesday evening, between Kiryat Gat and Lachish.
Many firefighting companies were sent to battle the blaze. Reports from the scene indicate the blaze started in a number of areas.
News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777, 22/11/16
