22:51 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Forest fire between Kiryat Gat and Lachish A large forest fire broke out, Tuesday evening, between Kiryat Gat and Lachish. Many firefighting companies were sent to battle the blaze. Reports from the scene indicate the blaze started in a number of areas.



