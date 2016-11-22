IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
22:51
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16

Forest fire between Kiryat Gat and Lachish

A large forest fire broke out, Tuesday evening, between Kiryat Gat and Lachish.

Many firefighting companies were sent to battle the blaze. Reports from the scene indicate the blaze started in a number of areas.



Last Briefs