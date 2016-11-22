Suspected Belgium Jewish museum attack accomplice freed

(AFP) - Belgian authorities have freed on bail a Frenchman suspected of helping in the May 2014 attack at the Brussels Jewish Museum, which left four people dead, including two Israelis, prosecutors said on Tuesday. Nacer Bendrer was released against a 50,000-Euro bond, ordered to stay at his home in France and make himself available to investigators, according to the Belga news agency.

Bendrer, arrested in December 2014 near the southern French city of Marseille, was sent to Belgium to face charges of "complicity in a terrorist

attack". When he was detained, Bendrer was in possession of various weapons including an AK-47 style assault rifle similar to the one that Frenchman Mehdi Nemmouche is suspected of using to carry out the attack. Bendrer denies any involvement. Nemmouche faces trial some time next year.