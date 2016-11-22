15 firefighting companies are trying to keep a forest fire from reaching homes in the Binyamin Region Jewish community of Dolev.
A number of homes were evacuated for fear the flames would reach them. The firefighters are battling high winds.
Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16
More firefighters called to Dolev
