21:14 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Update: Dolev residents evacuated Residents of the Binyamin Jewish community of Dolev were evacuated from their homes, Tuesday evening, when a forest fire spread to a line of homes in the upper neighborhood.



