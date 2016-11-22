A forest fire broke out, Tuesday evening, near the Jewish community of Dolev in the Binyamin Region of Samaria.
The fire spread next to a line of houses in the upper part of the community. Four firefighting companies were sent to battle the blaze.
News BriefsCheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16
Fire next to Dolev
