  Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16

Shooting in Rahat

Police are investigating the shooting of a Bedouin about the age of 20 in the northern Negev city of Rahat.

The man was taken to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva' with serious wounds to the upper body. The circumstances were not immediately clear.



