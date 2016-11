20:28 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Parents of murdered Jewish DNC staffer turn to public for help Read more



The parents of a Jewish Democratic National Committee staffer who was murdered in DC have called on the public to help find his killer. ► ◄ Last Briefs