18:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Fire between Rosh Tzurim and Gevaot Fire broke out, Tuesday evening, in the Gevaot Forest between Gevaot and Rosh Tzurim. Five companies of firefighters, police and soldiers were sent to the scene. Highway 367 was closed to traffic in both directions. There was no immediate threat to residents.



► ◄ Last Briefs