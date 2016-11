17:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Highway 4 reopens in the fire area Highway 4 was opened to traffic between Binyamina and Fureidis, Tuesday evening. It had been closed because of the fire in Zichron Yaakov.



