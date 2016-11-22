PM, Treasurer fight over credit for low unemployment

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu posted on Facebook, Tuesday, a screenshot of the unemployment rate last month in October 2016, indicating the lowest unemployment figures in 33 years. He accompanied the picture with the words, "Israel's unemployment rate continues to decline, reaching historic lows. We will continue to strengthen the Israeli economy."

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who saw the post, which did not mention his role, did not remain indifferent. He shared it, with the barb, "Thank you so much for your praise. The results prove again and again - it is possible to run a free and responsible economy with social sensitivity."