Chairman Ayman Odeh and Members of Knesset Dov Khenin and Osama Sa'adi of the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties are scheduled to meet on Thursday with Palestinian Authority residents who claim the land on which the Samarian Jewish community of Amona is built.

It is because of the claim that the Supreme Court has ordered Amona to be uprooted by December 25th. Thursday's meeting was initiated by the leftist group Yesh Din (There is justice).