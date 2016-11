12:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 State: Rabbi Karim the right man for the job Read more



The state responds to petition against Rabbi Eyal Karim's appointment as IDF chief rabbi, stating he is 'the right man in the right place'. ► ◄ Last Briefs