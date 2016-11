09:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Cheshvan 21, 5777 , 22/11/16 Tzfat Chief Rabbi slams proposal for mixed tank units Read more



Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu slammed proposal for mixed tank units, stating that army is behaving complacently by forming mixed units. ► ◄ Last Briefs