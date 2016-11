88-year-old Holocaust denier Ursula Haverbeck was once again sentenced on Monday to two-and-a-half years in prison on charges of sedition relating to her claim that Auschwitz was never used for mass extermination, the dpa news agency reported.

Haverbeck, who has been dubbed the "Nazi grandma", wrote several contributions to the magazine Stimme des Reiches (lit. Voice of the Reich), in which she denied the existence of the Holocaust, according the report.