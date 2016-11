A senior Iranian military commander predicted on Monday that the Palestinian Arabs would “get rid of Israel” in the next 10 years.

Speaking to students near Tehran and quoted by the semiofficial Fars news agency, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi said the Palestinian territories will be “freed from Israel's occupation” within a decade, expressing hope that the notions, thoughts and ideology that led to Iran's Islamic Revolution would help the Arabs get rid of Israel.