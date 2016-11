Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) on Monday met with South African powerbroker Tokyo Sexwale, who heads the FIFA committee in charge of regulating soccer-related issues between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The meeting was held as Jibril Rajoub, head of the Palestine Football Association (PFA), continues his anti-Israel campaign at FIFA, calling on the body to ban six small-time Israeli clubs which play in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.