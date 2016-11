Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal is joining the chorus of condemnations of Israel’s “Muezzin Law” which would prevent mosques from using loudspeakers to broadcast the Muslim call to prayer from mosques across Israel.

In an interview on Sunday with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, Mashaal said that Israel's move is tantamount to "playing with fire", and already has been met with a strong response from the Palestinian people and the masses of the Islamic nation.