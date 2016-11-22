Goldin family: Israel's inaction was exposed

The family of missing soldier Hadar Goldin responded on Monday evening to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement during a Channel 2 interview that he did not know the soldiers being held by Hamas.

"In the interview broadcast this evening on the program ‘Uvda’, the inaction of the Israeli government in bringing home [the missing soldiers] was exposed to the Israeli public," the family said.

"The Goldin family expects that Israel will turn over every stone to bring back Hadar and Oron [Shaul]. The Security Cabinet must convene and make a decision to activate levers of pressure on Hamas, such as ending the deluxe terms for Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails and stopping the upgrade of Gaza as if it were the French Riviera and not a nest of terrorists that holds Hadar and Oron," it added.