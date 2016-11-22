Herzog: Netanyahu forgot our soldiers

Opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog responded on Monday evening to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s declaration in an interview with Ilana Dayan that the names of the Israelis being held by Hamas in Gaza did not come up in the reconciliation talks with Turkey.

"Reconciliation with Turkey is important, and good relations with a regional power are important, but more important than those is the fact that we must not abandon soldiers captured by the enemy, and Erdogan's interview on Ilana Dayan’s show Uvda proved that Netanyahu has forgotten them,” charged Herzog.

“Netanyahu, I was ashamed tonight in the name of millions of Israelis when we found out that you did not mention Hadar, Oron and Avera," he added.