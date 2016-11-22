Erdogan: Israel killed thousands in Gaza and Palestine

Despite Turkey’s reconciliation agreement with Israel, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan struck anything but a conciliatory tone in an interview with Channel 2 journalist Ilana Dayan which aired on Monday evening – his first with an Israeli media outlet since the agreement was announced in June.

Though he said that Israel and Turkey had made progress in normalizing ties, Erdogan refused to take back his past verbal attacks against Israel, including a statement that Israel’s attacks against terrorist targets in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge were more barbaric than Nazi leader Adolf Hitler’s actions.