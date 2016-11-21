IsraelNationalNews.com

  Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16

Earthquake hits northeast Japan; Tsunami warning issued

An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck in northeast Japan on Monday evening (Tuesday morning local time).

A tsunami warning was issued for local coastlines following the earthquake.



