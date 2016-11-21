23:45 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Earthquake hits northeast Japan; Tsunami warning issued An earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck in northeast Japan on Monday evening (Tuesday morning local time). A tsunami warning was issued for local coastlines following the earthquake.



