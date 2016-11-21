Maccabi World Union joins fight against BDS

Arutz Sheva has learned that Minister Gil'ad Erdan has ordered a program to train members of the Maccabi World Union to fight the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel through seminars where the BDS presence is high.

The seminars will show the positive side of Israel and reveal the lies used by BDS. The program will be instituted in the United States, South America, South Africa, western Europe and Australia, as well as Israel. It will also take advantage of computer and telephone application technology. Erdan called the program part of a move from being on the defensive to going on the offensive.