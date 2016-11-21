The Otzma Yehudit movement demonstrates at the house of the Chief Justice, following the court's decision to delay the appointment of Rabbi Eyal Karim as chief rabbi of the Israel Defense Forces.
News Briefs
'Today, the Supreme Court has replaced the Government and Army'
