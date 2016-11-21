Knesset OKs supervision of afternoon-care food

The Knesset voted on Monday to approve the final readings of a bill by Knesset member Rachel Azaria (Kulanu) to provide supervision by the Health Ministry over food served by afternoon care facilities.

About 400,000 children are affected. The supervision will include instruction on the amount of salt and sugar, less trans fat, rich proteins, complex carbohydrates and healthy dessert, among other things. Member of Knesset Azaria said, "This is history by any standard. The state is taking responsibility for what is served in after-school programs and will see to it that the food is healthy."