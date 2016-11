The Labor and Welfare Ministry's Safety Administration has formulated an order for increased enforcement in the field of building safety. For the first time, personal responsibility will be assigned to a contractor of a building site where safety shortcomings are felt.

The order includes a fine of up to 35,740 shekels ($9,250) for such a site and quarter of the resulting fine will be imposed on the chief executive officer of a company that doesn't fix the shortcomings.