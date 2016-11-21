UK Registered Traveller Service expands to Israel

As of Monday, Israelis will be among frequent travellers to the United Kingdom from 16 new countries will be eligible to apply for membership in the UK's Registered Traveller Service, which allows approved members, who have undergone advanced security checks, faster entry at the UK border through access to the ePassport gates (if a holder of an ePassport) or the UK/EU passport lane.

To be eligible to apply, passengers must hold an eligible passport and have a visa/entry clearance or have visited the UK at least four times in the past two years. Israelis are among visitors from six of the countries, who spent close to £1bn in the UK last year, an increase of almost 30 per cent over the previous year, according to the UK Home office, indicating "the potential for improved trade and tourism links". The service already has more than 67,000 members in nine countries.