Rivlin: Terrorism will never win

Ahead of Saturday's eighth anniversary of the terror attack that took 166 lives in Mumbai, India, including six at the local Chabad House, President Reuven Rivlin met with local Jewish leaders, visited the Chabad House and took part in a memorial observance for those who died at the Taj Palace Hotel.

Rivlin told those in attendance, "As we stand here we say clearly that terror will never win. Terror will never win. Our values of democracy and freedom are strong and we will defend them with all our might. We cannot however just rely on values and words. We must act and work together: to share intelligence and best practices, to keep our peoples safe, to protect our borders, our towns and cities. India and Israel stand shoulder to shoulder in this fight. This is our duty to the memory of the victims, and will be the legacy we leave for future generations."