IDF postpones Rabbi Karim's swearing-in ceremony

The Israel Defense Forces decided, Monday to postpone the swearing-in ceremony of Rabbi Eyal Karim as its chief rabbi.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Wednesday but the Supreme Court said on Monday that the appointment could not be completed until Rabbi Karim explained remarks that have been labeled homophobic and misogynistic. The court issued an interim order on Karim's appointment following an appeal by secular left-wing opposition party Meretz, in the light of remarks that surfaced when the decision to make him the military's top rabbi was announced in July.