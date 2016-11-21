Huge interest as Anne Frank poem goes up for auction

(AFP) - A very rare handwritten poem by Jewish diarist Anne Frank goes under the auctioneer's hammer Wednesday, amid a flurry of interest which may push the price well above the 30,000 Euro ($32,000) reserve. Thys Blankevoort, co-director of the Bubb Kuyper auction house based in the western Dutch town of Haarlem, told AFP on Monday, "Any document that's written by Anne Frank is rare," adding only about four or five items signed by her had come to light in the past 40 years. He also said, "There are some chance finds, some books from the libraries. But these are not manuscripts, they are owner entries," referring to books which have been found with Frank's name written inside.

Dedicated to "Dear Cri-cri," the poem, written in Dutch in black ink on a notebook-size piece of white paper which has slightly discoloured with age, is signed "in memory, from Anne Frank." Frank wrote the 12-line text, dated March 28, 1942, in a friendship book belonging to the older sister of her best friend only three months before she and her family went into hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam.