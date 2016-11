18:31 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 El Al captain: Management is lying Read more



An El Al captain talks to Arutz Sheva about the conduct of the company’s management, and attacks its presentation of the facts and its recent public maligning of the pilots. ► ◄ Last Briefs