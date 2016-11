The Knesset faction of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party reacted to the Supreme Court delay of the appointment of Rabbi Eyal Karim to be chief rabbi of the Israel Defense Forces by saying, "It is important to maintain the independence of the rabbis and one must not get involved with their rulings."

A statement by the faction continued, "We are troubled by the attempt to intervene in the discretion of the rabbis. This is a very dangerous precedent that could lead to loss of public confidence."