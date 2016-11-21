Israel extends PA journalist's detention again

(AFP) - Israeli authorities will extend for a second time the detention without charges being placed against PA journalist Omar Nazzal, accused of belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization."

Nazzal was arrested on April 23 at the border between Israel and Jordan, en route to a European Federation of Journalists gathering in Bosnia. His initial four-month detention was extended for three months in August and he was expected to be released on Tuesday, his wife Marlene Rabadi told AFP. "But the court informed us that his detention would be extended again," she said. In a later Facebook post she said the extension would be for three months.