El Al Israel Airlines announced, Monday afternoon, that it appears its pilots have decided not to allow flight 001 to New York and 027 to Newark, Monday evening.
The company said it was making efforts to staff the flights.
News BriefsCheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16
El Al: New York, Newark flights apparently off
