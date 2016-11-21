IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
15:06
Reported

News Briefs

  Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16

Trump supporters still watching Clinton defeat video

Nearly two weeks after the American elections, some of the most popular videos on the internet are those of Hillary Clinton's concession speech and those of her fans dumbstruck reactions to President-elect Donald Trump's win.

Last Briefs