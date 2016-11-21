15:06 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Cheshvan 20, 5777 , 21/11/16 Trump supporters still watching Clinton defeat video Read more



Nearly two weeks after the American elections, some of the most popular videos on the internet are those of Hillary Clinton's concession speech and those of her fans dumbstruck reactions to President-elect Donald Trump's win.